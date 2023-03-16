MoD directs PCB to put on hold recruitment process to 168 posts

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has put on hold its plan to fill up 168 vacant posts following directives from the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD). The government resolution (GR) on behalf of the land department under the Ministry of Defence stated that it shall hold the process in abeyance till the financial condition of the 54 cantonment boards improves in the country. The MoD had, however, clarified that recruitment can be allowed on case-to-case basis.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has put on hold its plan to fill up 168 vacant posts following directives from the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD). (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal said, “We have received directions from the MOD to put the recruitment on hold till further orders.”

The cantonment board has been facing manpower shortage over the past one decade, affected its functioning and overall governance.

PCB had recently announced recruitment to fill vacancies for the posts, including computer programmer, workshop superintendent, fire brigade superintendent, assistant market superintendent, disinfector dresser, driver, junior clerk, health supervisor, lab assistant, lab attendant (hospital), ledger clerk, nursing orderly, peon, store coolie, watchman, assistant medical officer, ayah, high school teacher (B.Ed.), fitter, health inspector, junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (civil), lab technician, mali (gardener), mazdoor safaikarmachari (conservancy staff), staff nurse, auto-mechanic, D.Ed teacher, Hindi typist, mason, pump attendant, and high school teacher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pal said, “We have initiated the recruitment process as per the directions of the central government.”

The Defence Lands Director letter states, “The cantonment division under the DGDE (Directorate General Defence Estates) is facing a major challenge and constraints related to financial condition of 54 deficit cantonment board. These boards do not have adequate funds to carry out essential repairs, maintenance and development work in their areas leading to resentment amongst the public at large. Hence, it has been decided that the DGDE shall hold the current process of recruitment to the cantonment boards in abeyance till the financial condition improves so establishment costs do not impede provisioning of the basic essential services and development works of the cantonment boards. DGDE may evaluate the necessity for filling up the posts on the case-to-case basis and release such vacancies based on requirement and financial situation of the boards after giving due consideration to alternative solutions like job sharing, reassigning existing staff to address any short-term staffing issues etc.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The board administration stated that they have not received the letter from the DGDE office or the MOD yet.