MoD order on realty norms to benefit constructions in Pune

Pune: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stayed its earlier circular, thereby allowing construction activity within 50 metres of defence establishments and boosting the realty sector.

On December 23, 2022, a MoD circular had imposed various conditions for constructions within 50 metres of defence buildings. (HT PHOTO)

The latest order means proposed buildings, mainly high-rises, can be constructed on over 400 acres of area near defence establishments in Pune.

On December 23, 2022, a MoD circular had imposed various conditions for constructions within 50 metres of defence buildings. The decision had impacted most areas as all army establishments in Pune, including Aundh, Khadki, Pimpri, Khadakwasla, Manjri and Balance Locations of Talegaon, were identified as per the guidelines. Security restrictions were applied up to 50 metres from the outer wall of such defence establishments or installations.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) wrote to the Ministry of Defence apprising them about the adverse impact of the order.

In its fresh order, dated February 23, the approvals have been kept with competent authority. “It has been decided that the MoD letter under reference shall be kept in abeyance till further orders. This issues with the approval of the competent authority,” the fresh order signed by Sharmistha Maitra, Director, Lands, read.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare welcomed the order saying it will benefit many projects in Pune.

“The Defence has issued a fresh circular on February 23 and has kept its earlier order in abeyance for No Objection Certificate (NoC) for building construction,” Waghmare said. Civic officials said projects on land across 400 acres will be benefited by the new order.

Pune has three cantonments (Pune, Khadki and Dehu) and Southern Commands headquarter, besides sensitive defence establishments.

Pune has a funnel zone for two defence airports, including Lohegaon and National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.

There are many restrictions due to these two airports. Citizens need to take NoC from the Air Force for passing through the funnel zone.

Many civic officials and architects claim that it takes almost six months to a year to get the Air Force NOC for building permission.

“It has made things difficult to carry out any work near defence establishments,” said Pravin Joshi, an architect.

Defence establishments in and around Pune

Two airports: Lohegaon, NDA

Southern Command, Military Engineering College, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), INS Shivaji at Lonavla