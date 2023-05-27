Ministry approves supplementary funds under health mission for Maharashtra

The ₹2,270-crore supplementary budget fund approved by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) for Maharashtra under the National Health Mission (NHM) programme will be used for strengthening the health infrastructure at public health facilities, said Dr Bharati Pawar, Union minister of state for health and family welfare.

Ministry approved ₹ 2,270-crore supplementary budget fund

Pawar said ₹652.13 crore has been cleared for FY 2022-23 and ₹1,618.54 crore for FY 2023-24. Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra health minister, had met Dr Pawar seeking additional funds to improve the state’s health services. The central ministry has sanctioned additional new posts for public health specialists, medical officers, staff nurses and other employees in Maharashtra under NHM.

The primary responsibility for ensuring wages of human healthcare professionals, including contract workers, lies with the respective state/UT governments. The Centre provides financial and technical assistance under NHM to states/UTs to strengthen healthcare systems.

Dr Kailash Bawiskar, deputy director of health services, state family welfare department, said, “The state public health department had submitted its requirements for 2022 to 2024 to the Union health ministry two to three months back and it has been approved.”

NHM provides assistance for various free health services related to diseases and in-sourcing or recruitment of doctors and other health professionals.

