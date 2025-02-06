Mohol proposes Katraj-Hinjewadi, Kharadi-Airport metro lines

Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has proposed new metro rail routes including Kharadi to Pune airport, Katraj to Hinjewadi, and an interchangeable and multimodal transport hub at Kharadi. The minister has also instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation to approve a proposal for detailed project report (DPR) to be prepared by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). The minister has also proposed a metro line through double-decker flyover to facilitate traffic flow on Vanaz to Chandani Chowk route. (HT PHOTO)

Mohol asked Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale to prepare the DPR proposal at the meeting on Wednesday. Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar was present.

“The stretch should be included in the Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi metro route from Pune International Airport to Khadakwasla,” Mohol said after the meeting.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro said, “We received a letter from minister Murlidhar Mohol regarding DPR for proposed routes last week. PMC should now send a letter regarding it to Maha-Metro.”

“A multimodal transport hub at Kharadi will help residents of Chandani Chowk, Wagholi, Nigdi, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Hinjewadi, Khadakwasla and Hadapsar to reach Pune airport using metro facility,” the minister said.

The minister has also proposed a metro line through double-decker flyover to facilitate traffic flow on Vanaz to Chandani Chowk route.

“The experiment of double-decker flyover at Nal Stop has been successful and a double-decker bridge is also required between Vanaz and Chandni Chowk,” he said.