Monday Musings: Pune old grant bungalows, a chronicle of unauthorised sales & dire consequences

The city has long been home to the three cantonments, a large area with a unique legacy. In the past few months, the Hindustan Times has brought to light a series of concerning issues regarding the old grant bungalows within the Camp area under Pune Cantonment. These bungalows, with roots stretching back to the pre-independence era, have become embroiled in a controversy involving unauthorised sales, leaving a trail of legal complexities and administrative challenges. A view of New Poona Club in cantonment area. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The old grant bungalows within Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) hold a significant place in the city’s history, dating back to the colonial era. These architectural gems have witnessed the ebb and flow of time, standing as silent witnesses to the changing landscape of Pune. Many of these bungalows, with their colonial charm, have been on lease for decades, carrying with them tales of the bygone era. The cantonment has approximately 300 bungalows, a few schools and clubs like Turf Club, New Poona Club etc, both leased out by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to private persons or educational institutes mainly for 30 years lease extendable up to 90 years.

As per norms, the land inside the cantonment area cannot be sold and only the superstructure can be sold or transferred after prior approval of the Defence Estates officer (DEO) or MoD. However, some have been converted into commercial establishments, hotels, shopping malls and different types of revenue-generating enterprises.

The recent investigation by the Directorate of Defence Estate has revealed a disturbing trend – the unauthorised sale of these historic bungalows. Some of these properties, which have been on lease for generations, have changed hands without the necessary authorization. This revelation has raised eyebrows and concerns among both the local residents and authorities, sparking a much-needed inquiry into the matter. Some properties, according to PCB officials, have changed many hands in the past and are presently being run for commercial and other purposes.

The unauthorised sale of these bungalows has thrown the legal status of the transactions into disarray. Questions surrounding the legitimacy of the sales, the rights of the current occupants, and the potential infringement on the heritage value of these properties have muddied the waters. The legal quagmire requires careful unravelling, involving a thorough examination of lease agreements, property titles, and the historical significance of each bungalow.

In response to these revelations, the Directorate of Defence Estate has initiated a crackdown on unauthorised sales. With the seriousness of the issue coming to light, three bungalows – together approximately worth ₹300 crores - from the Camp area have already been sealed after their unauthorised sale came to light, while a notice has been issued to the prestigious New Poona Club. The crackdown signifies a decisive move towards restoring order and legality to the Pune Cantonment’s old grant bungalow landscape.

The sealing of three bungalows marks the beginning of a larger effort to rectify the irregularities surrounding these properties. Each sealed bungalow tells its own tale – a tale of how a piece of history was allegedly transferred from one owner to another without the requisite permissions. The sealed bungalows now stand as symbols of the legal consequences that await those who have engaged in unauthorized transactions.

The notice issued to the New Poona Club adds another layer to the unfolding narrative. As a prominent establishment in Pune, the club’s involvement in unauthorised sales raises questions about institutional accountability. The notice serves as a reminder that even prestigious institutions must adhere to legal norms, and any deviation can result in serious repercussions.

Beyond the legal complexities, the unauthorised sales also raise concerns about the conservation of Pune’s rich heritage. These old grant bungalows are not just properties; they are living remnants of Pune’s colonial past. The potential alteration of ownership without due process jeopardizes the preservation of these historical treasures. Balancing the need for development with the imperative to safeguard heritage requires a delicate and thoughtful approach.

The impact of these unauthorised sales extends beyond legal and heritage considerations; it directly affects the local community. Residents who have been a part of these historic bungalows for generations find themselves in uncertain territory. The fear of eviction and the loss of a connection to their familial history loom large. The community’s concerns deserve careful attention and a compassionate resolution.

As the Directorate of Defence Estate continues its crackdown on unauthorized sales, the saga of Pune Cantonment old grant bungalows unfolds as a complex narrative encompassing legal intricacies, heritage preservation, and community well-being. Pune, with its rich tapestry of history, deserves a resolution that balances progress with the imperative to protect its cultural legacy. The unfolding events underscore the need for a comprehensive and transparent approach to address the challenges posed by unauthorised sales, ensuring that Pune’s historical fabric remains intact for generations to come.