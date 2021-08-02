Monday Musings: To curb or not to curb; Maha state of confusion

For the past one week, the state government has been contemplating easing curbs in Maharashtra imposed in March to contain Covid.

The Covid pandemic, as some ministers say, is under control in 25 districts, though the government is undecided about what, where and how to relax these restrictions.

Despite multiple statements by ministers, the government is still going back-and-forth and hasn’t issued a notification yet, which may happen in a day or two.

However, the delay and lack of clarity arising out of contradictory reactions from ministers and uncertainty at the government level has led to confusion among citizens and traders, already grappling with loss of income. This is only consistent with the government’s previous record.

Be it imposing restrictions, or lifting them; handling Covid; or dealing with major projects, the trademark of this government, which is into its last few months of its second year in power, has been to stay confused and create confusion among people.

Take Pune for example. The case was clear from the state government’s previous order that Pune is to be considered as three administrative units – Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural areas of the district. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar too, earlier during a Covid review meeting, adequately hinted that the city will get relief since there is a demand from every quarter amid cases going down.

The first confusion was triggered when Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope spoke only about 11 districts – Pune included – where Covid positivity rate is higher than that of state average, a norm Tope said government has set. According to Tope, the state government was positive about extending the operating times for shops and establishments beyond 4pm and allowing theatres and multiplexes to function at 50% capacity.

In reality, the city’s positivity rate between July 22-28 is 3.4%, which is lower than state’s average of 3.8%. For rural parts of Pune district and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the positivity rate stands at 5.6% and 4.3% respectively.

Going by the government’s previous order, Pune city should qualify for relaxations. Tope’s unclear message perplexed many.

Then Ajit Pawar, last weekend, took a stand saying respite will be offered to areas with a positivity rate less than 1%.

With 518 square kilometres in area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is largest in Maharashtra. It is also second most important centre after Mumbai when it comes to economic activity. With the state government not able to make up its mind on relaxations, traders and the business community is unhappy. The government is wary of another surge in cases in Maharashtra especially after reports of a rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, and a few other countries. The Centre too has cautioned 10 states including Maharashtra about the rise in Covid numbers in some districts.

Ministers’ statements about the imminent order of lifting some of the curbs when the chief minister is cautiously taking a stand on the instructions of the state task force, which is against offering any respite, is leading to uncertainty.

We witnessed a similar scene earlier in June when minister for relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar hastily announced categorising all Maharashtra districts into five levels where relaxations were to be given according to their standing. The minister’s announcement was followed by a curt clarification from chief minister’s office, putting the state, and its business community, into a state of chaos.

This wasn’t just about lifting restrictions. Last year during lockdown, there were confusing orders at every level. One order was followed by another, which only added confusion.

And yes, this isn’t just about Covid.

Doubts are being raised about the future of proposed international airport at Purandar in Pune. While speaking in Pune in the second week of July, Ajit Pawar was asked about the final site for the international airport. Pawar’s reply was that the site has not been confirmed yet, a clear contradiction to his earlier statements made in February 2021, that the newly proposed site for the airport was near the original site and would fall under Purandar tehsil.