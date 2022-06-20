Monsoon advances further into parts of Maharashtra
PUNE Southwest monsoon has further advanced on Sunday and now has covered the remaining parts of Maharashtra. The normal date for the monsoon to cover entire Maharashtra is by June 15, however, this season, the progress of the monsoon has seen a delay to cover the state.
The southwest monsoon arrived at the southern tip of Maharashtra on time on June 9 and quickly progressed to cover most of central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa till June 10. The rest of the progress of the monsoon over the state has seen a delay.
As a result, Maharashtra has reported a rainfall deficit of 56 per cent in June. And Pune district has reported a deficit of 55 per cent.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that the weather in the city will remain pleasant in the next few days.
“Heavy isolated rainfall at ghats is likely and light to moderate rainfall is likely in Pune city. Shivajinagar has a deficiency of 68.3 mm rainfall till Sunday,” said Kashyapi.
