Monsoon revival in Maharashtra likely after July 6
Many parts of the western Maharashtra have reported less rainfall including parts of Satara district which usually get heavy rainfall. Since July, only three stations have reported significant rainfall, however, overall rainfall has been less this season.
Till June end, Mahabaleshwar reported 52.4 mm rainfall, Patan reported 14 mm and Javali medha reported 9 mm rainfall in Satara district. All other stations reported less than five mm rainfall or zero rainfall.
From June start, Satara district has reported rainfall deficit of 67% according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Total normal rainfall during this time was expected to be around 181.2 mm in the district, however, this season it was just 59.4 mm as per IMD.
The rainfall deficiency in Satara district was as high as 96 % during the beginning of June as pre-monsoon deficit was reported in Maharashtra.
According to IMD, monsoon rains will be reduced in parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada till June 5. Revival of monsoon post that is likely, said weather officials.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said,“There is a low-pressure area likely to form around Odisha and adjacent areas. Due to its anticipated north-west movement slowly both sides of the monsoon are likely to be active again from July 6.This system will lead to strengthening the Bay of Bengal side of the southwest monsoon and the Arabian side as well. And this will revive the monsoon over Maharashtra after July 6. We have issued a warning for Pune and Satara district from July 6,” said Kashyapi.
Kashyapi added that on Saturday, the southwest monsoon covered the entire country almost a week in advance.
“For the first time, monsoon trough has reappeared and so monsoon revival is on the cards,” said Kashyapi.
Pune continues to report light rainfall
On Saturday, Pune again reported light rainfall. Till 5:30 pm on Saturday, Shivajinagar reported 2.8 mm rainfall, Pashan reported 2.2 mm rainfall and Lavale reported 3.5 mm rainfall. Lohegaon and Chinchwad reported no rains on Saturday.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics