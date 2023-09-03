Good rain in Maharashtra from September 5-7; IMD issues yellow alert for Pune

The latest observation by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that, as the system formed in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened, the monsoon has started reviving in the county. As a result, Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall in many areas, from September 5-7.

A yellow alert has been issued for all four divisions from September 5 to 7 and light to moderate rainfall is expected along with thunder activities and gusty wind. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“A system has been formed over the Bay of Bengal which is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the North-West and West-Central Bay of Bengal. The development of the system will benefit the interior part of Maharashtra and the state is likely to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall from September 5-7,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

A fresh colour-coded alert was issued by IMD on September 2.

Accordingly, the Konkan-Goa and Vidarbha subdivisions will experience light rainfall along with thunder activities on September 3 and 4. A yellow alert has been issued for all four divisions from September 5 to 7 and light to moderate rainfall is expected along with thunder activities and gusty wind.

“For Pune, a yellow alert has been issued from September 5-7 and the district is likely to experience good rainfall, especially in ghat areas along with thunder activity in isolated places,” said Kashyapi.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Satara, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur district, and the entire Vidarbha from September 5 to 7.

