More than half of Pune district fully vaccinated, 90% first dose

Pune: After the Mission Kavach Kundal aimed to ramp up vaccination through various drives, including the 75-hour marathon campaigns, Pune district has been able to fully vaccinate over 50% of its population and 90% with the first dose. Pune city has been able to vaccinate the highest number of beneficiaries with both first dose and second dose. More than 0.3 million people have benefited from the mission, highest of whom were from the rural areas of Pune.

Under the Mission Kavach Kundal, the administration aimed to vaccinate 100% beneficiaries with the first dose and at least 75% of the beneficiaries with the second dose. The mission continued for over a week during the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations from October 8 to October 14. Under the mission, a total of 386,177 beneficiaries got the jab of which 94,000 are from Pune city, 73,000 from PCMC and 0.218 million from Pune rural.

The mission conducted several initiatives to maximise Covid-19 vaccination, including a 75-hour non-stop marathon at over 13 centres.

Of the 13 centres, seven were from Pune rural where 16,112 got their first dose and 16,702 got fully vaccinated, PCMC has four centres where 6,549 got their first dose and 10,269 were fully vaccinated and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ran only two centres which saw 75 hours of vaccination drive where 425 people got the first dose and 1,185 people got their second dose. In the mission, a total of 51,242 people got the vaccine, of which 28,000 people got their second dose. Highest number of people from the rural areas benefited from the mission.

Under the mission, along with government vaccination centres, private vaccination centres were also running with full potential as a result over 0.386 million people got the vaccine, of which 94,000 were from Pune city 76,000 were from PCMC and 0.218 million were from Pune rural. Zilla Parshad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said, “Due to the smooth supply of the vaccine, we were able to vaccinate the highest number of beneficiaries from rural areas and arrange for the maximum centres. Our staff from other departments were also engaged in the task and so we could bring many beneficiaries to the centre. Hopefully, by this year, the entire district will be completely vaccinated.”