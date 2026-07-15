Moshi tragedy: Company, two PCMC engineers submit replies

Pune: The company operating the waste-to-energy project at the Moshi garbage depot and two senior Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials submitted their replies on Tuesday to notices issued over the garbage mound collapse that killed nine people, officials said.

The civic administration will examine the replies before deciding on further action. The notices were issued after a garbage mound collapsed onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy project, trapping 23 people. (PTI)

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Antony Lara Renewable, PCMC chief engineer Sanjay Kulkarni and executive engineer Yogesh Alhat submitted their written explanations to municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi on Tuesday evening, civic officials said.

Suryawanshi had issued notices on July 13, seeking replies by July 14, as part of the civic body’s inquiry into the July 8 tragedy.

“The municipal commissioner received the explanations from Antony Lara Renewable, chief engineer Sanjay Kulkarni and executive engineer Yogesh Alhat on Tuesday evening. The replies were sought following notices issued in connection with the Moshi garbage depot incident,” a PCMC official said.

The civic administration will examine the replies before deciding on further action. The notices were issued after a garbage mound collapsed onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy project, trapping 23 people.

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{{^usCountry}} While 14 people survived, nine employees died in the incident. An 84-hour search and rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, fire brigade, and police ended after the last missing worker was recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While 14 people survived, nine employees died in the incident. An 84-hour search and rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, fire brigade, and police ended after the last missing worker was recovered. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, Suryawanshi ordered a preliminary inquiry and directed officials to initiate criminal proceedings against the project operator. Notices were also issued to the environment department and contractor to fix responsibility for the tragedy.