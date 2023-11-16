Mosque staff booked for molesting nine-year-old in Kondhwa

The police have booked a muezzin, the staff who proclaims the call to prayer, of a mosque in Kondhwa for allegedly molesting a nine-year-boy on November 10.

The police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act Sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident came to light when the victim’s parents narrated the ordeal to their relative who lodged a first information report (FIR) at Kondhwa Police Station. According to the FIR, filed on November 15, the minor’s parents said that their son had gone to offer afternoon prayers at the mosque.

“After the prayers, when all had left the mosque, the muezzin took the minor and his friend to his room, on the pretense of teaching them how to pray. Later, the accused sexually assaulted the minor after asking the latter’s friend to go home. The victim later told his parents,” the FIR stated.

The police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act Sections. Police station incharge Santosh Sonawane said that a probe has been initiated and the accused will be held soon.

