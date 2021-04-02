Home / Cities / Pune News / Mother and three daughters drown after car veers into Panshet dam
Mother and three daughters drown after car veers into Panshet dam

A family of four –mother and three daughters - drowned after the car they were travelling in veered into a waterbody in the Panshet dam catchment area, ahead of Mavlai, near the Panshet Kuran phata
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The incident took place at 4 pm on Friday.

According to the Velha police, the family travelling in the car was on their way to their residence in Pune after visiting their village Vihir, in Velha tehsil.

Constable Suryakant Omase, who was present at the spot, said that the deceased were identified as Kalpana Vikule (45), and her daughters Prajakta (21), Pranita (17) and Vaidehi (18).

The father, identified as Vithal Keshav Vikule (50) tried to save his wife and children, but failed.

According to police, Vikule, who was at the wheel, lost control and veered straight into the water body.

The incident was seen by villager Rajiv Thakkar, who immediately called in the police to help. Villagers and policemen tried their best to save the family, but in vain. The police have retrieved the bodies and their identification has been done.

API Vitthal Pawar, the investigating officer in the case said that bodies will handed over to relatives after the post mortem was completed.

PMRDA fire chief Devendra Potphode said, “The bodies have been fished out and four females of a family have died. The father has been rescued.”

