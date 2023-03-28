Mother kills four-year-old daughter, arrested by Hadapsar police

A shocking incident came to light from Hadapsar area in Pune where a mother allegedly killed her 4-year-old daughter. The Hadapsar police detained the accused on Monday night.

The locals are in a state of shock following the horrifying incident. The mother fatally stabbed her four-year-old daughter, said police officials.

The incident took place on Monday night at around 7.59 pm at Siddivinayak Durvankur Society, Sasane Nagar in Hadapsar area. The accused has been identified as Kalpi Vader.

According to preliminary information provided by the police, the mother and her four-year-old daughter lived alone in a rented house, and she operated a bakery product sales business.

According to the police officials, the landlord asked them to vacate the place. On Monday, she was planning to leave the rented home. Therefore, the home’s owner and neighbours went to check in on her but she did not respond.

Considering the situation, the neighbours and the landlord forced the door open and found the body of her four-year-old girl Vaishnavi in a pool of blood. The house owner immediately informed the police, and a team of Hadapsar police rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the scene, they detained the mother, who is the prime suspect in this case. It is still unclear why the mother committed this crime. However, the police have stated that they are currently investigating the case.

Arvind Gokule, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station said, The accused was not living with her husband, and she was living with her four-year-old daughter. On Monday night she stabbed her daughter. We have arrested the accused and trying to ascertain the reason behind the murder.’’

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under charges of murder and further investigation is underway, said officials.