Motorcyclist killed after speeding tempo hits bike near old Katraj tunnel

PUNE: A 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding tempo allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler near the old Katraj tunnel in Ambegaon on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Lavaji Bharat Waghmare, 42, a resident of Prem Nagar Vasahat in the Market Yard area. (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Lavaji Bharat Waghmare, 42, a resident of Prem Nagar Vasahat in the Market Yard area.

According to the Ambegaon police, the accident occurred at around 12.25 pm on the Satara-Pune Road, about 200 metres from Necklace Point near the old Katraj tunnel. The tempo, allegedly driven by Samadhan Birari (28), a resident of Dhayari, was being driven rashly and at high speed in violation of traffic rules when it crashed into Waghmare’s motorcycle.

Waghmare sustained grievous injuries in the collision and died during treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s cousin, Kiran Waghmare (30), Ambegaon police registered a case against the tempo driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made so far. Police sub-inspector Maruti Waghmare is investigating the case.

Woman killed in Wagholi accident

A 32-year-old woman was killed after a crane hit a motorcycle in Wagholi. According to the police, the accident took place around 5 pm on July 20 near the Nayara petrol pump on the Kesnand-Wagholi Road.

According to police, a woman, Antara Swapnil Shinde (32), a resident of Hindavi Park on Kesnand Road, was killed after a speeding crane allegedly rammed into the motorcycle she was riding with her husband, Swapnil Shinde (32), in Wagholi on Monday. The crane driver fled the scene after the accident.

The impact threw the couple onto the road, following which the crane ran over Antara, leaving her with fatal injuries. She died as a result of the accident.

Based on a complaint lodged by her husband, Wagholi police have registered a case against the unidentified crane driver under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.