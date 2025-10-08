MPCB recommends ₹17 crore compensation on Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat for Indrayani pollution

After imposing a penalty of nearly ₹14 crore on the Dehu Nagar Panchayat in May this year, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has recommended a compensation of over ₹17 crore against the Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat for environmental damage due to pollution of Indrayani River flowing through its jurisdiction. The pollution board has submitted an affidavit detailing the recommendation to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and it was made public on October 7. Taking cognisance of the news report, the principal bench registered a suo motu case and directed the western bench of NGT to conduct further proceedings. (HT)

During the proceedings, MPCB highlighted the role and responsibilities of multiple local bodies, including Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Dehu Nagar Panchayat, Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat and others, from where the river passes. In January this year, the board recommended ₹14.36 crore compensation as environment damage compensation (EDC).

In the affidavit submitted to NGT Babasaheb Kukde, regional officer, MPCB mentioned that, after receiving direction from NGT in March this year about calculation of EDC, the board has given the opportunity to Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat through a personal hearing. On the basis of discussion held and action plan submitted in personal hearing in May, the board has assessed the EDC. It also stated that EDC would be imposed for failing to prevent pollutants from being discharged into water bodies.