MPCB serves notices to sugar factory in Sangli

Days after hundreds of fish were found dead at the banks of Krishna river in Sangli, the state environmental watchdog finally acted. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Monday issued notices to a sugar factory and a distillery after industry effluent was discharged into the Krishna River, leading to the death of fish in the waterbody in Sangli district.

In its notices, the MPCB has asked the concerned authorities to disconnect the water and power supplies to the units.

The notices were issued to Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd and Swapnapurti Sugar Ltd, both operators of M/s Vasantdada SSK Ltd in Madhavnagar in Miraj tehsil of Sangli district.

The MPCB has also slapped a notice to Sangli Municipal Corporation for releasing the domestic untreated effluent into the river water and asked them to respond to the notice in seven days.

“During the inspection on March 10, it was found that fish in large quantities were found dead in Krishna River and untreated sewage water was released by Sangli Corporation. It was also found that industry effluent of Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd and Swapnapurti Sugar Ltd ( distillery unit ) was being released into the river through a nullah, which lead to the death of fish in the river,” said a PMCB official.

The notice stated that MPCB has directed the units to stop manufacturing activities to avoid further damage to the environment. “The competent authorities are directed to disconnect the water/electricity supply to your unit immediately,” the notice to Swapnapurti Sugar Ltd reads.