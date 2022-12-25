MPCB threatens to act against PMC for illegal waste burning

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board(MPCB) has threatened to act against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for repeated instances of garbage burning in various residential areas. Earlier, MPCB had issued multiple notices to PMC, but no action was taken.

Shankar Waghmare, Regional officer (Pune), MPCB said, “We have been sending multiple notices to PMC to prevent garbage burning. We will take further action.”

Pune citizens have persistently complained about PMC workers burning garbage at unauthorised areas. These spots are usually identified to be empty grounds near schools, housing societies, and construction sites.

Akhil Agarwal, a resident of Kharadi said, “PMC workers usually collect garbage from the newly formed societies in the area and burn it. Since the Mulla-Mutha river is considerably close, they tend to burn the trash on the bank, contaminating it. This often happens near our area. There is a terrible stench and smoke.”

Residents fear respiratory problems for both children and senior citizens with the constant consumption of toxins from the smoke. They are forced to steer away to different routes to avoid garbage dumps and burning hotspots. However, such dumps are created everywhere to incinerate the bundles, that excessively contain plastic materials.

Akshay Arvind, a resident of Wagholi said, “The situation is horrible in Wagholi. New constructions do not have drainage lines and the waste is burned. Despite that, authorities keep giving permission for new buildings. The filth surrounding us keeps increasing every year, as there is no development at all to keep pace with new construction. Everyone keeps dumping their waste in the open. The sad truth is they also burn garbage near schools. Kids are breathing that toxic air. Many people have raised this issue. There should be strict fines and punishments for garbage burning and dumping.”

Asha Raut, head PMC solid waste management said, “We have sent instructions to all ward officers and responsible people are being penalised. Sanitary inspectors shall also be designated to supervise the management in areas where there is more garbage dumping.”

