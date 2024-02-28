MPCB to take action against establishments violating pollution norms

With marriage halls, restaurants and hotels mushrooming in every nook and corner of the city, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has decided to start taking action against such establishments operating sans consent and violating pollution norms. The MPCB before the action on Monday (February 26) issued a public notice instructing all establishments to follow the guidelines issued by the CPCB in past. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The action will be taken as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) order issued on November 24, 2016, to control pollution at several public places like halls, clubhouses, hotels, motels, restaurants and more. However, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to submit the details of such establishments in its jurisdiction to MPCB.

The order was issued by the CPCB as per directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued during the hearing of an application filed at the tribunal by Sujal Sahkari Gruba Rachana Sanstha Maryadit, Pune in 2015 against the commissioner, PMC and others for air, water and noise pollution from marriage halls and lawns.

Ravi Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, that from Friday we will start inspections of all marriage halls, lawns, clubhouses and the area/cluster of restaurants, hotels, motels and banquets.

“As per the guidelines it is mandatory for all these establishments to take consent from the MPCB and follow the guidelines to control the pollution and follow environmental norms. However, they are taking these guidelines lightly,” he said.

Andhale further said, that initially, we will issue notices to these establishments and give a time limit to take the consent and implement the preventive measures. “In case of failure initially the electricity and water supply will be disconnected. If required stern action like permanent closure notice will also be issued,” he said.

A senior officer from PMC, on anonymity, said the available information has already been shared with the MPCB. “We are still collecting the information about such establishments in our area and will be submitted to the MPCB at the earliest,” said the official.

CPCB guidelines

*All individual units should provide necessary facilities for control of air, water and noise pollution, and solid waste management.

*Take the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities.

*Obtain consent to establish/operate under the Air/Water Act from the MPCB.

*Obtain permission from concerned authorities under the provisions of noise rules

*Obtain permission for groundwater extraction from concerned authorities if required.

*All concerned local authorities to ensure provision for adequate common facilities for water pollution, solid waste management, parking etc.