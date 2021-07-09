MPSC aspirants protest for allocation of postings

Aspirants selected for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on May 5, 2020 are now agitating for allocation of postings for selected aspirants. MPSC aspirants staged a protest on Friday to put forth their demands as delay in posting is putting aspirants and their families under tremendous financial burden.

Mahesh Pandhare, an MPSC aspirant said that around 413 aspirants were selected in May 2020.

“Of 413, around 13 per cent, that is 48 aspirants are under the Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC). If the list is revised as per the order by the Apex court, even then there are 40 aspirants who will be a part of the list. So no one will be at loss. There are around 72 SEBC candidates who have applied from the open category. There are 365 students from other categories,” said Pandhare.

These students from the last one year are forced to do odd jobs to meet both ends.

“These aspirants have put in five to six years of their lives in studying and trying to crack MPSC. They have student loans on their heads and many are facing financial challenges due to the ongoing pandemic. Many have lost parents and are financially crippled due to medical expenses for treating Covid. In this situation, these students who have been selected should be given the post as soon as possible to solve their issues. They have worked really hard for this,” said Pandhare.

After the protest on Friday, a letter with the demands was submitted to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“The decision should be taken by July 31. Otherwise, we will be forced to take harsh steps. These students who are selected will be officials of the state machinery. As of now they are working in odd jobs just to make ends meet. A firm and decisive decision should be taken soon,” said Pandhare.