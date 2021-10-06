Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / MPSC examinations to be held on January 2 at 37 centres in state
pune news

MPSC examinations to be held on January 2 at 37 centres in state

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 01:25 AM IST
MPSC student aspirants at a study zone facility in Pune. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) State Service Preliminary Examinations for 2021, for 290 posts , will be held at 37 centres in state on January 2, 2022, as per MPSC official website. (HT FILE)
By HTC

PUNE The Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) State Service Preliminary Examinations for 2021, for 290 posts in various cadres, will be held on January 2, 2022, as per a notification on the MPSC official website on Tuesday.

For the last several months aspirants have been demanding this examination be held and vacant posts be filled. Students have been preparing for the MPSC exams for the last two years. This examination will be held at 37 centres across the state.

Candidates eligible and willing to appear for this examination should submit their applications on the official website between October and October 25, 2021.

The examination will be held for various posts under the MPSC - deputy district magistrate Group A, deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police – Group A, assistant state tax commissioner, block development officer or equivalent posts, assistant director, Maharashtra Finance & Accounting Services, industry deputy director technical and several other posts.

At least 15,000 posts in various state government departments have been vacant since 2018. On July 5 this year 24-year-old Swapnil Lonkar died by suicide in Hadpsar. His suicide note he blamed the MPSC for delayed recruitment process as he had cleared exam attempts, both in 2019 and 2020. The final got delayed due to the pandemic.

