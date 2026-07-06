MPSC issues FAQs on CBT exams, normalisation and recruitment reforms

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released detailed FAQs clarifying its recruitment reforms, including Computer-Based Tests (CBT), normalisation, changes to the State Services Main Examination, and plans to hold prelims multiple times a year from 2027. CBT exams will be conducted at district-level centres across Maharashtra with support from empanelled agencies and government and private engineering colleges and polytechnics. (HT)

The clarification follows queries from aspirants after recent announcements on streamlining recruitment.

MPSC said the shift to CBT follows the inclusion of all Group A, B and C recruitments under its ambit. With the rising number of exams, it is said that the OMR system faces limits in infrastructure, scheduling and speed. CBT, it added, will enable faster, more transparent recruitment in line with national testing systems.

CBT exams will be conducted at district-level centres across Maharashtra with support from empanelled agencies and government and private engineering colleges and polytechnics. Rough sheets will be provided. MPSC said it has conducted CBT exams for 138 cadres since December 2022.

On normalisation, the Commission said it will apply only when exams are held in multiple sessions with different question papers. As difficulty levels may vary, raw scores will be statistically adjusted through a scientific formula to ensure fairness. It said the process does not affect merit and will neither benefit nor disadvantage candidates. The formula will be published on its website.

On exam security, MPSC said question papers will remain encrypted until the exam begins and will be decrypted only after the first candidate logs in. It cited biometric verification, AI monitoring, CCTV surveillance, live tracking, browser lockdown, mobile jammers and audit logs to prevent malpractice.

In case of technical disruption, exams will resume from the same question, with compensatory time for time lost. Question papers, answer keys and response sheets for multi-session exams will be uploaded only after all sessions conclude.

Mock and demo tests will be made available on the MPSC website, including mobile access, to help candidates familiarise themselves with the CBT format.

The FAQs also confirm that optional subjects will be removed from the State Services Main Examination for Group A and B from 2027. MPSC said the move aims to standardise evaluation and aligns with reforms adopted by other state commissions. It will not apply to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, FDA, legal metrology or forest services, which will continue under existing patterns.

Another key reform is conducting State Services, Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C prelims two or more times a year from 2027. Candidates clearing any one prelim will qualify for that year’s mains, held once annually.

MPSC said the move will offer multiple chances, reduce stress and ensure a missed attempt does not cost a year. Candidates will pay fees for each attempt. Detailed eligibility rules will be issued separately.

The Commission said the FAQs aim to address candidate concerns, and further clarifications will follow.