MSEDCL disconnects power supply to over 2K customers in Pune over unpaid bills

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has stated that there are 6.60 lakh domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Pune circle who have overdue electricity bills amounting to ₹133.37 crore. The MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to at least 2,200 consumers over unpaid bills.

Rajendra Pawar, MSEDCL chief engineer, Pune circle said, “The rate of disconnection of power supply is less in Pune circle as compared to other circles. Pune city has a paying culture. Pune division which includes Pune city, PCMC and rural part of district has revenue share 20-25 per cent in the total revenue of MSEDCL.To facilitate the payment of current and overdue electricity bills, MSEDCL has announced that all authorised electricity bill payment centres in Pune circle will remain open during office hours on Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30). Moreover, consumers can pay their bills online through the website www.mahadiscom.in or the mobile app.”

According to MSEDCL officials, domestic consumers have more arrears.

In Pune city, 2,88,236 consumers have arrears of ₹46.99 crore. Out of that, over two lakh are domestic consumers with arrears of ₹35.37 crore. Around 21,929 commercial customers have arrears of ₹10.21 crore and 2,949 industrial customers have unpaid bills of ₹5.53 crore. Till date, MSEDCL has disconnected power supply of 1,518 consumers.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1,38,466 consumers have arrears of ₹35.27 crore. Of these, 1,16,926 domestic customers have arrears of ₹19.12 crore and 17,665 commercial users have ₹7.78 crore in unpaid bills.

There are 3,875 industrial consumers who have arrears of ₹8.37 crore. MSEDCL has cut the power supply of 457 consumers.

In rural areas such as Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe, and Haveli taluka, There are a total of 2,33,825 consumers who have arrears of ₹ 51.11 crore. Over two lakh domestic consumers have arrears of ₹35.37 crore. There is ₹10.21 crore and ₹5.53 crore of arrears of 21,105 commercial and 2.949 industrial consumers respectively. MSEDCL has disconnected power supply of 225 defaulters so far.

MSEDCL has appealed to all consumers to pay their overdue bills promptly to avoid the drastic action of disconnecting the power supply.