MSEDCL gives priority power supply to EV chargers

In line with the Maharashtra EV policy of 2021 which aims at having 10% of new vehicles and 25% of urban vehicles operated by aggregators and operators to be EVs by 2025, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to provide power supply on priority to private individuals who want to set up charging stations.

The power utility will accept demands from residential, commercial and industrial participants for EV charging stations and ensure that it is completed faster.

Aarti Kulkarni, executive engineer (special project department, corporate office MSEDCL, said, “Without priority there is no deadline that needs to be followed, but in electric vehicles (EV), the quotation needs to be issued within 7 days and the execution by 30 days maximum.”