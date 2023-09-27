MSEDCL initiates cross-verification of meter readings in Pune circle after two cheating incidents

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) exposed another incident wherein the electricity meter was replaced and obscured readings were produced to reduce the monthly bills.

Pune circle comprises Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On September 26, a domestic customer in Nande, Mulshi taluka, altered their domestic electrical meter and obscured monthly meter reading photos without notifying MSEDCL.

In the last week, a gang cheated MSEDCL of lakhs of rupees by changing the electricity meters which involved the employee of the electricity meter reading agency.

After two consecutive incidents, the Pune circle of MSEDCL has initiated a cross-verification process for suspicious meter readings in Pune circle.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune circle of MSEDCL, said, “The process of capturing meter readings through a mobile app, managed by a designated agency, has been implemented by MSEDCL. If the agency’s employees record incorrect readings or provide unclear photos, claiming the meters are in good condition when they are not, local offices are now verifying these discrepancies. Additionally, two per cent of readings are cross-checked by Mahavitran to supervise the agency’s work.”

“In the incident at Nande, suspicion arose during the surveillance regarding the electricity consumption of a domestic customer. We took prompt action and initiated an investigation by executive engineer Manik Rathod under the supervision of Pune gramin mandal superintendent engineer Yuvraj Jarag,” he said.

During the investigation, several officials inspected the electricity connection of Sambhaji Sakharam Jadhav, a domestic consumer in Nande. It became apparent that the meter was not in its designated place.

Further examination of the customer’s electricity bills from March 2022 revealed significant discrepancies. It was noted that electricity meters were intentionally kept apart, photos taken during readings were unclear, and only 10 to 30 units were recorded instead of the actual readings.

Also, Shailesh Shivaji Tapkir, an employee of Alamdad Computer Agency responsible for meter readings, deliberately obscured readings since March 2022, demanding ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 from the electricity consumer.

Mahavitran incurred a loss of ₹1,65,000 due to these actions.

Consequently, a case has been registered against Tapkir and Jadhav under Section 138 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003, as reported in the complaint filed at Paud police station.

