MSEDCL officer physically assaulted by defaulter in Dhayari

A senior Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officer attached to Dhayari division was assaulted by a consumer who was angry after his power supply was disconnected over non-payment of bill amounting to ₹88,000 for the past one year.

The accused has been arrested by Sinhagad police after an FIR was lodged against him. The victim identified as Mahesh Mane (30) is a senior technical officer with the MSEDCL while the arrested accused has been identified as Ravindra Sudhakar Chavan ( 45), resident of bungalow no 2 in Dhayari last bus stop area. The incident took place on Sunday at around 10.15 when Mane was on official duty at the spot where the incident took place.

According to the police, Mane had a written order from his senior to visit the house of defaulters as per the given list and inquire about the payments. He and his colleague reached Chavan’s house and informed him that he had not paid the dues for the past one year. At 10.15 am, the duo met a woman at the residence where they had gone to disconnect the power supply. The woman told them that the family members had gone out of town and she will inform them about the payment.

The MSEDCL team took the decision to disconnect and when Mane cut open a wire in the meter, Chavan rushed to the spot and said that he was the owner and why they were disconnecting the supply. He slapped and assaulted Mane and abused the MSEDCL staff and threatened them with dire consequences.

He made Mane join the connection again forcibly in violation of the rules, the, the FIR stated.

PSI K S Tanpure, the investigation officer in the case said that based on the FIR, Chavan was arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chavan was booked under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ),352( assaults or uses criminal force to any person) 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt ) ,332 ( voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant ), 504 ( intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence ) and 506 ( criminal intimidation).