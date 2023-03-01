MSEDCL plans two new stations for regular power supply in Wagholi

After 12-hour-long power outage, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed 22/11 Kilovolt (KV) substation along with a switching station in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Wagholi residents. The two stations will benefit around 38,000 consumers.

Work of new MSEDCL stations underway at Wagholi. (HT PHOTO)

“In order to provide uninterrupted power supply to Wagholi residents, MSEDCL has originally proposed 220/22 high pressure substation. However, despite search for land for the past two years, there has been no success. Meanwhile, MSEDCL has initiated technical work for installing 22/11 KV substations along with switching station in order to ensure smooth power supply for Wagholi residents,” said MSEDCL in a statement.

On Sunday, the 12-hour power outage caused inconvenience to consumers.

The MSEDCL had attributed multiple technical failures and emergency repair work at the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for power outage. The MSEDCL in a statement had said, due to ultra-high pressure Lonikand substation, power supply to around 9,500 consumers in Wagholi was interrupted overnight. After the repair work was done by engineers and employees of MSEDCL throughout the night, electricity supply was restored around 8.30am on Monday.

