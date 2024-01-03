MSEDCL proposes 17 ultra-high voltage substations in 18 locations by 2050

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed 17 ultra-high voltage substations in 18 different locations by 2050 to cater to the increasing need for electricity in the Pune Circle. The Pune Circle comprises Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and the rural part of Pune district including the MIDCs. Due to the growing number of consumers and the increasing demand for electricity in Pune, a proposal has been put forward to establish 14 substations of 220 kilowatt. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing all Pune Circle officials and employees on Monday, Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of MSEDCL, said, “Due to the growing number of consumers and the increasing demand for electricity in Pune, a proposal has been put forward to establish 14 substations of 220 kilowatt (KV) and three of 132 KV by 2050. Besides that, we have also proposed 37 new sub-centres in the state government’s Reformed Distribution Area Scheme in the Pune Circle.”

All 14 substations of 220 KV and three substations of 132 KV will be located in Balewadi, Charholi, Wagholi, Riverview Magarpatta, Tathawade, Moshi, Bavdhan, Mhalunge, Rohkal, Gahunje, Kadoos, Kolte Patil Nere Hinjewadi, Manjari, Section 12 Authority, Khanapur, Katraj and Bhugaon Knowledge City.

Pawar further said, “Charholi and Safari Park ultra-high voltage substations have been approved along with two new 50 MVA power transformers at Bhosari Century. A plan for expenditure to the tune of ₹5,570.89 crore has been prepared for the Pune Circle under the state government’s Improved Distribution Sector Scheme, covering 37 substations, 23 power transformers, and other projects.”

According to MSEDCL Pune Circle statistics, Pune Circle provided a record 206,468 new electricity connections in 2023, significantly surpassing the previous monthly connection rate. The revenue and electricity bill collection increased by 14.4% and 14.8%, respectively. The accurate billing rate also rose to 95.23%, with distribution and commercial losses decreasing to 7.64%. Additionally, 3,971 rooftop solar power projects were added, marking a 44% increase from 2022.