MSEDCL proposes 2,375 EV charging stations across state by 2025

PUNE While the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed setting up as many as 2,375 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state by 2025, it has built only 13 out of the 500 EV charging stations that were announced back in 2018.

An MSEDCL spokesperson said, “MSEDCL is providing EV charging stations as per needs. Till now, 13 stations were proving enough for the number of e-vehicles. That’s why we did not install all 500 stations till now. As the number of electric vehicles is increasing, we will build more electric vehicle charging stations in various regions of the state.”

Out of the 13 EV charging stations already set up, Pune has five while Thane too has five, New Mumbai has two, and Nagpur has one. Installation work of 49 EV charging stations is underway in the state, out of which 17 will be installed in Pune. The remaining 32 stations will come up in New Mumbai (10), Thane (6), Nashik (2), Aurangabad (2), Solapur (2), Nagpur (6), Kolhapur (2) and Amravati (2).

“Not only in Pune and Mumbai but also in other cities, people have shifted their focus to electric vehicles (EVs) so MSEDCL is keen on building charging facilities in various cities,” the MSEDCL spokesperson said.

The central government has allowed any person or organisation to start a public charging station without any license to enable the electric charging ecosystem. Anyone can start an EV charging station near a bus station, railway station, petrol pump or shopping mall. Apart from this, electric charging stations are also being set up along highways.

In addition, the state government has appointed MSEDCL as the state nodal agency for providing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. “As per the guidelines of the central and state governments, MSEDCL is working on providing EV charging stations. If private individuals want to set up a charging station, they are being given power supply on a priority basis by MSEDCL,” the spokesperson said.

