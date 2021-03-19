MSRDC aims to complete land acquisition for ring road project before monsoon
After the state finance Minister Ajit Pawar allotted ₹26,000 crore for the Pune ring road project in the state budget on March 8th, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has started the land acquisition for this project.
The MSRDC is aiming to complete this process before the Monsoon season. The ring road is proposed in two parts, east, and west. The Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) is going to begin in 38 villages in the western part in the next few days and is expected to be completed in 15 days. Also, the detailed requirement of land in the eastern part will be declared in the next 15 days and after that, the acquisition will begin in the affected 46 villages in this part.
“We aim to complete the land acquisition process before monsoon. We have started the process of land acquisition for the Pune ring road project. For the western part, the Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) process is going to begin now. We have sent notifications/notices to all the stakeholders. After the JMS town planning department will do the evaluation process and then finally the money will be transferred to the villagers’ accounts,” said Sandeep Patil, sub-divisional engineer Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
The MSRDC has appointed Monarch Surveys and Consultants for aiding in land acquisition proceedings and related activities for the construction of the ring road.
The Pune ring road is a proposed circular outer road for the Pune Metropolitan region.
The state government has given a nod to land acquisition for the 173.70-km ring road project. It is to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The Ring Road project would require the acquisition of almost 1,600 hectares of land. The total project cost of this road is ₹26,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore is estimated for the land acquisition.
Header: The Ring Road project (Western Route)
Urse (Mumbai Pune Expressway)
Parandwadi
Pimploli
Ghotawade
Mutha
Malkhed
Ghera Sinhgad
Kalyan
Kusgaon
Kelawade (NH 48 Pune-Satara road)
Total affected villages in the western part - 38
(Maval - 6 villages
Mulshi - 16 villages
Haveli- 11 villages
Bhor -5 villages)
Land required- 763.12 hectares
The Eastern Route
Urse (Mumbai-Pune Expressway)
Talegaon MIDC
Indori
Bhandara hill
Khalumbre
Chimbali
Alandi
Solu
Lonikand
Wadebolai
Sortapwadi (Pune Solapur road)
Tarade
Dive
Chambhali
Somurdi
Kelwade (NH 48 Pune Satara road)
Total affected villages: 46
(Maval: 11 villages
Khed:12 villages
Haveli: 15 villages
Purandar: 5 villages
Bhor: 3 villages)
Land required- 859.88 hectares