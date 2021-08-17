MSRDC begins land survey for eastern part of Pune ring road, aims to complete it in 3 months

Pune: With the land measurement process for the western part of the ring road constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) nearing completion, the officials began a joint measurement survey (JMS) for the eastern side of the stretch from Tuesday. The survey started from Garade village in Purandar tehsil.

The Pune ring road is a proposed circular outer road for the Pune metropolitan region.

The land measurement of western part of the road is 95% complete with only three villages in Maval tehsil remaining to be surveyed, according to MSRDC officials. The eastern part of the ring road will pass through 46 villages and officials plan to complete the land measurement procedure in three months.

“We have started the land measurement procedure for eastern part of the ring road from Garade village and are meeting locals to finish the survey within three months,” said Sandeep Patil, sub-divisional engineer, MSRDC.

Officials had faced resistance from villagers during the land measurement process for the western part of the project.

“In the eastern part, there is resistance mostly from villages near Rajgurunagar in Khed tehsil. We are holding meetings with villagers to seek their cooperation,” said Pati.

MSRDC received a formal nod for land acquisition process of the eastern side of the ring road on May 19 this year. The eastern ring road will pass through 46 villages in five tehsils, namely Maval, Khed, Purandar, Bhor and Haveli in Pune district. The western side of the road covers 38 villages and land survey of three villages is remaining.

“The three villages are Kelwade, Chandkhed and Bebdohol and it will be completed by the end of this month,” said Patil.

The state government had approved land acquisition for the 173.70-km ring road project to be implemented by MSRDC. The project would require acquisition of almost 1,600 hectares of land with estimated cost of road being ₹26,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore for land acquisition.