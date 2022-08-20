MSRDC, highway police take steps to curb expressway mishaps

After the tragic incident of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete’s death on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, highway state police (HSP) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have launched major steps to prevent accidents on the high-speed stretch. HSP has intensified the drive against traffic violators.

MSRDC has decided to deploy an additional team on highway patrolling, including six Sumo vehicles, a special patrolling squad and a team of Delta Force. It plans to take strict action against drivers cutting lane, illegally halting on the stretch and breaking rules.

“More staff will be appointed to monitor traffic and prevent mishaps. Our additional team will include 12 two-wheelers and other personnel of MSRDC deployed at various points to provide immediate assistance in case of emergency,” said Rakesh Sonawane, MSRDC executive engineer.

As per HSP data, there has been 103 accidents on the expressway between January and July 2022 in which 40 people have lost their lives and 65 seriously injured.

A senior HSP official on condition of anonymity said, “We are regularly taking action against traffic offenders, but now have deployed more staff to check lane cutting and speeding.”

