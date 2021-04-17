MSRTC buses to only depart with minimum of 10 onboard

Dinkar Mendhe, a construction worker from Sangli district faced a tough time to travel back to his village when he got to know that scheduled ST buses have been cancelled from the Swargate ST stand. According to the fresh directives, the MSRTC bus depots have been instructed to allow a bus to leave only if there are a minimum of 10 people on board.

On the other hand, there is a huge rush of passengers at the Pune railway station to travel across the country. Since strict restrictions have been imposed on the state, many workers and labourers are returning back to their states from Pune.

“It is difficult to survive here in Pune, my labour job at one of the construction sites stopped due to the new restrictions. I live with my family of four persons, and we have left with very few money. So, we have decided to return back to my village in Sangli district,” said Dinkar Mendhe.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has cancelled all the scheduled bus operations from Pune.

“Since there are fewer number of passengers traveling by ST buses, we have instructed all our depots to allow a bus to depart only when there are more than 10 passengers on a certain route,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

A contrary scene is being witnessed at the Pune railway station with passengers rushing back to their villagers across the country.

“I am going back to Patna in Bihar, as the barber shop where I was working is closed. We are not able to do any work and earn now, so I am going back to my home. I will return back once things normalise in Pune.” said Ramratan Pandey, a barber.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said, “We have given additional special trains on various routes across the country. As there is a heavy rush of passengers going towards North India, several new special trains have been provided by the railways. In the last couple of weeks, there has been a considerable amount of increase in the number of daily passengers travelling through various trains starting from Pune.”

Due to the fear of strict restrictions, several migrant workers who had returned back to Pune at construction sites have now again started going back to the villages.