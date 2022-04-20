MSRTC Pune division increases bus operations, protesting workers resume duties
PUNE The bus operations of the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) are getting back on track after a large number of the protesting workers have resumed duties since the last few days. Since the Bombay High Court (HC) direction to join till April 15, a total 3,200 workers have joined back out of the total 4,192 workers in the Pune MSRTC division.
While the MSRTC Pune division has now increased its bus operations across ST stands along various routes all over the state. Also, private tourist bus operations that were going on from inside the ST stands have stopped now and passengers can travel by MSRTC buses from the ST stands. It has given major relief to passengers from rural parts of the state as they were completely dependent on MSRTC buses for transportation.
“We have now increased our daily bus operations and as of today, the number has gone up to 1,330 daily bus operations with around 70,000 passengers travelling from the Pune division. While the revenue of the MSRTC Pune division is increasing gradually, since the past five months, it has gone down drastically. Now we have reached up to around ₹85 lakh,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ashok Sot.
On April 6, a division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice M S Karnik instructed the protesting workers to resume duties till April 15 as already, five months have passed. From the past over five months, MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government. But apparently, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers, so all the workers (apart from the union members) spontaneously started the strike.
Even the protesting workers are now not willing to continue their strike as their leader, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, has been arrested and there is no one to lead the protest. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the workers who recently resumed work said, “We were protesting for the last five months but the main demand of merging the organisation was not accepted even as we had to suffer a lot. Our families are starving and we are suffering financially; there is no one to support us and so we decided to resume work now.”
-
Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police. Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai. The former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Krishna Prakash, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.
-
PAU alumnus Zora Singh elected as American Society For Horticultural Science fellow
Punjab Agricultural University alumnus Professor Zora Singh was elected as a fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science during the 59th Annual Class of Fellows. Singh was selected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to science, profession and industry of horticulture at state, national and international levels. Singh, who did his BSc Agriculture (Honours), MSc and PhD from PAU started his career as an assistant professor at the institute in 1988.
-
Retired colonel, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries in Pune
PUNE A retired colonel and his wife were found dead, with gunshot wounds on their body, in their house in Mundhwa on Wednesday. While the man is 75 years of age, his wife is 63 years old, according to the police. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been recorded at Mundhwa police station.
-
Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest four men for killing labourer, dumping body in drain
PUNE A group of four labourers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing their colleague and dumping Raju Deenanath Mahato, 36, a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Kolkata's body in a gunny bag after binding his limbs together. The arrests were made by officials of the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday. The deceased man has been identified as a resident of Bavdhan and, 36, Raju Deenanath Mahato a native of Kolkata, according to the police.
-
Who is Ajay Sood? Meet newly appointed Principal Scientific Adviser to the PM
Ajay Sood, Honorary professor at the Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the new Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister. Sood replaces K. Vijaya Raghavan, who retired recently. Sood is a renowned Indian physicist, researcher and holder of 2 US and 5 Indian patents, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his stellar work in the field of science.
