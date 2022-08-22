MSRTC Pune division posts 9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period

The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue.

The MSRTC administration stated that a large number of outstation residents travelled to their native places during holidays like Rakshabandhan followed by second Saturday, Sunday , Independence Day and Parsi new year.

MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramkant Gaikwad said, “We had done advance planning to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to the travellers. Also, the officials and staff of MSRTC discharged their duties professionally leading to a spike in income. The MSRTC Pune region earned ₹9 crore for the seven-day period, which is the highest in Maharashtra.”

On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores. In a span of seven days, the buses covered a total of 18 lakh kms generating ₹9 crore revenue.

The number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport (ST) stands to various parts of the state had shown a steady rise due to the ongoing festive season including continuous holidays, said officials.

However, there has been an increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. The MSRTC authorities deployed special guards to keep them at bay. Police complaints were lodged against the touts ensuring that a steady flow of passengers opted for the MSRTC bus service, said officials.