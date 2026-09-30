MSRTC targets 100% e-fleet by 2037

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has set a target of converting its entire fleet to electric buses (e-buses) by 2037; with around 5,000 new diesel buses expected to be the last diesel additions to its fleet. The transition will be carried out in phases, with the corporation planning to increase the number of e-buses while reducing its dependence on diesel.

Mumbai, India - November 10, 2017: Maharashtra's first Electric Buses by the State Government in the presence of Aditya Thackeray at Wadala Depot in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

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Transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said that the transition is being planned with both modernisation and environmental considerations in mind. “MSRTC is a public transport service that connects people in every village and corner of Maharashtra. While modernising the fleet and improving public transport services, it is equally important to take responsibility for the environment. Our objective is to gradually reduce dependence on diesel and build a cleaner, greener and modern public transport system. A planned course of action has been initiated to make the entire MSRTC fleet electric by 2037,” he said.

“The red bus that has been serving passengers across Maharashtra will gradually transform into an ‘e-Lalpari’ and contribute to a greener Maharashtra. The transition towards electric mobility is aimed at creating an environment-friendly public transport system, while ensuring that the needs of passengers across the state continue to be met. MSRTC is moving ahead with the development of the required charging infrastructure and other facilities along with the expansion of its e-fleet,” Sarnaik said.

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{{^usCountry}} The MSRTC currently has a 14,000-strong fleet with around 1,100 of the total number of buses being electric. Around 5,000 old buses in the existing fleet are scheduled to be scrapped in phases as per the prescribed norms. The move is expected to help modernise the fleet and reduce dependence on conventional diesel-powered buses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MSRTC currently has a 14,000-strong fleet with around 1,100 of the total number of buses being electric. Around 5,000 old buses in the existing fleet are scheduled to be scrapped in phases as per the prescribed norms. The move is expected to help modernise the fleet and reduce dependence on conventional diesel-powered buses. {{/usCountry}}

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From 2027, the corporation plans to begin converting buses that have completed seven to eight years of service into e-buses in a phased manner. In addition, new e-buses will be procured on a large scale based on passenger demand and operational requirements. The MSRTC has said that the conversion programme will be implemented alongside the gradual replacement of older buses.

While diesel buses have an operational life of around 15 years, e-buses can be used for approximately 20 years, according to the plan. The longer service life of e-buses, along with reduced dependence on diesel, is expected to help lower fuel expenditure and support the modernisation of the state’s public transport system.

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The corporation is also accelerating the development of charging stations, electrical infrastructure and other technical facilities required for the growing e-fleet. Depot-wise planning will be undertaken so that procurement of e-buses and development of charging infrastructure can progress simultaneously. The availability of adequate charging facilities will be a key component of the phased transition.