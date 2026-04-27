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MSRTC’s ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign to begin May 1

The MSRTC launches "Our bus, our service" campaign on May 1 to enhance passenger experience, focusing on discipline, trust, and improved service standards.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The iconic red buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), entwined with the everyday lives of people across the state, are set to embark on a renewed journey of discipline, sensitivity, and improved service standards. In a major initiative aimed at enhancing passenger experience, the MSRTC on Sunday announced a statewide campaign titled, “Our bus, our service” that will come into effect from May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The announcement was made by state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik, while vice-chairman and managing director Madhav Kusekar issued a detailed circular outlining the implementation of the initiative.

Under the campaign, drivers and conductors will be encouraged to see themselves not merely as employees, but as service providers. (HT)

Speaking about the campaign, Sarnaik acknowledged that although the number of buses in the fleet has increased over time, passenger numbers and revenue have not grown proportionately. Emphasising the need to rebuild public trust, he said, “We have taken serious note of the gap between expanding services and the expected growth in ridership and revenue. Through the ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign, we aim to restore the passengers’ confidence and bring the human touch back into public transport. This is not just an administrative reform, but a commitment to reconnect with people through respectful, reliable, and responsive service.”

Highlighting the broader vision, Sarnaik said, “From May 1, this campaign will not merely be about improving services but it will be about building a new bridge of trust between MSRTC and its passengers. The wheels of our buses will now move not just with speed, but with sensitivity and responsibility. If we truly implement the spirit of ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign, every journey will transform from a routine commute into a pleasant, dignified, and satisfying experience.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / MSRTC’s ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign to begin May 1
Home / Cities / Pune / MSRTC’s ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign to begin May 1
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