MSRTC’s ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign to begin May 1

The iconic red buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), entwined with the everyday lives of people across the state, are set to embark on a renewed journey of discipline, sensitivity, and improved service standards. In a major initiative aimed at enhancing passenger experience, the MSRTC on Sunday announced a statewide campaign titled, “Our bus, our service” that will come into effect from May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The announcement was made by state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik, while vice-chairman and managing director Madhav Kusekar issued a detailed circular outlining the implementation of the initiative.

Under the campaign, drivers and conductors will be encouraged to see themselves not merely as employees, but as service providers. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about the campaign, Sarnaik acknowledged that although the number of buses in the fleet has increased over time, passenger numbers and revenue have not grown proportionately. Emphasising the need to rebuild public trust, he said, “We have taken serious note of the gap between expanding services and the expected growth in ridership and revenue. Through the ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign, we aim to restore the passengers’ confidence and bring the human touch back into public transport. This is not just an administrative reform, but a commitment to reconnect with people through respectful, reliable, and responsive service.”

Highlighting the broader vision, Sarnaik said, “From May 1, this campaign will not merely be about improving services but it will be about building a new bridge of trust between MSRTC and its passengers. The wheels of our buses will now move not just with speed, but with sensitivity and responsibility. If we truly implement the spirit of ‘Our bus, our service’ campaign, every journey will transform from a routine commute into a pleasant, dignified, and satisfying experience.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the campaign, drivers and conductors will be encouraged to see themselves not merely as employees, but as service providers. Cleanliness of buses before deployment, punctual arrival at halts, proper uniforms, and disciplined conduct will be treated as essential indicators of service quality rather than mere formalities. Drivers will also introduce themselves before the journey begins and inform passengers about the route, stops, and expected travel time; an effort aimed at building a more personal and transparent relationship with commuters. During the journey, proactive assistance from staff will reflect the true face of MSRTC’s service ethos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the campaign, drivers and conductors will be encouraged to see themselves not merely as employees, but as service providers. Cleanliness of buses before deployment, punctual arrival at halts, proper uniforms, and disciplined conduct will be treated as essential indicators of service quality rather than mere formalities. Drivers will also introduce themselves before the journey begins and inform passengers about the route, stops, and expected travel time; an effort aimed at building a more personal and transparent relationship with commuters. During the journey, proactive assistance from staff will reflect the true face of MSRTC’s service ethos. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Addressing operational challenges, the corporation has issued clear instructions to ensure immediate alternative arrangements in case of bus cancellations or disruptions enroute. Authorities have also been tasked with maintaining clean, safe and well-equipped bus halts and surrounding areas. A dedicated mechanism will be established for swift resolution of passenger complaints, and regular reviews at all levels will focus on identifying and rectifying service gaps. The initiative also calls for active participation from passengers. Commuters will be encouraged to maintain cleanliness, take responsibility for their belongings, and store large luggage appropriately to ensure a smoother travel experience for all. The use of NCMC smart cards and online reservation systems will be promoted as part of the corporation’s push toward modernisation and convenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing operational challenges, the corporation has issued clear instructions to ensure immediate alternative arrangements in case of bus cancellations or disruptions enroute. Authorities have also been tasked with maintaining clean, safe and well-equipped bus halts and surrounding areas. A dedicated mechanism will be established for swift resolution of passenger complaints, and regular reviews at all levels will focus on identifying and rectifying service gaps. The initiative also calls for active participation from passengers. Commuters will be encouraged to maintain cleanliness, take responsibility for their belongings, and store large luggage appropriately to ensure a smoother travel experience for all. The use of NCMC smart cards and online reservation systems will be promoted as part of the corporation’s push toward modernisation and convenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON