Mula, Mutha flood threat increased by 40 per cent in 15 years

PUNE: Civic and environmental activists have warned that the flood threat from the Mula and Mutha rivers has increased by nearly 40% over the past 15 years, a fact acknowledged by the irrigation department itself. Pune, India - Aug. 2, 2019: Mula Mutha river at Sangamwadi in Pune, India, on Friday, August 2, 2019. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

At a press conference on Tuesday, activists Sarang Yadwadkar and Vivek Velankar said, “The irrigation department released 71,408 cusecs of water from dams on August 20 this year, yet the flood level designed for Pune city — 542.45 metres — was reached in the rivers, creating a flood-like situation in several areas. According to the department’s own norms, this level should be reached only when 1.18 lakh cusecs are discharged.”

Yadwadkar pointed out that a Right to Information (RTI) data supports the claim.

“On August 20, the release was 71,408 cusecs, but the flood level still reached 542.45 metres. Similarly, on July 25, 2024, when only 69,111 cusecs were released, the same flood level was touched,” he said.

The activists argued that this shows the carrying capacity of the rivers has drastically reduced. “Despite less water being released, the city is witnessing floods,” Velankar said, adding that the irrigation department’s own data confirms the threat.

They blamed unchecked encroachments, constructions, and hurdles in the riverbeds for reducing the waterbodies’ flow capacity. “While flash rain incidents are increasing, the Mula and Mutha’s ability to carry water is shrinking. Various studies predict that Pune will receive 37% more rainfall in the future compared to earlier years. This combination is making the city increasingly vulnerable to floods,” Yadwadkar and Velankar said.

