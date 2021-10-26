Mula-Mutha project: after 5 years, estimated riverfront development project cost now 4,727 crore

PUNE: The general body meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gave its nod to the ambitious Mula-Mutha riverfront development project late night Monday after a hard-hitting discussion. The PMC initiated the project five years ago and the estimated total project cost at the time was ₹2,619 core. Now however, the project cost has gone up to ₹4,727 crore.

The project will be executed in 11 stretches; during the first three years, the PMC will spend ₹700 crore on the first few stretches after which the project will be implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP). Srinivas Bonala, chief engineer of the projects department said, “The general body has sanctioned a proposal to execute the riverfront project. At present, we are making estimates of stretches that will be tabled before the standing committee and general body for approval. The actual work will start thereafter.”

Congress leader Aba Bagul suggested implementing the project as a PPP and the same was accepted during the monthly general body meeting. Last week, the project was approved by the standing committee without much discussion following which concerns were raised over the irrigation department having clearly said that the PMC does not have the right to change the flood lines. The PMC however is changing the flood lines and creating land in the river. They are even planning to sell the government-owned 180 acre land around the river.

The riverfront project will require 768 hectare land wherein gardens, jogging tracks and recreational areas will be built along the river. The project has already been cleared by the state government and environmental clearance has also been received. The state government has given its approval to the formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project, and the PMC is working on the around 7 km first stretch from Sangamwadi (Engineering college) to Mundhwa.

The Pune river development project involves building embankments for flood protection where low-lying areas along the river will be protected from flooding by building a variety of well-modulated embankments along Pune’s rivers. It also involves reducing the impact of indiscriminately built obstructions such as bridges and causeways on the water flow in Pune’s rivers.

The project includes:

• Building embankments for flood protection

• Reducing the impact of man-made obstructions on the water flow of rivers

• Creating a public realm along the river

• Curbing pollution by drainage and sewage treatment works

• Enhancing connectivity

• Integrating the river into city life