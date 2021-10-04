Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Multi-speciality hospital proposed at Wadgaonsheri for economically weaker section of society
pune news

Multi-speciality hospital proposed at Wadgaonsheri for economically weaker section of society

Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:59 PM IST
A multi-speciality hospital in Wadgaonsheri will come up at 2,189-square meter plot is located on survey number 46/1. The city improvement committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a nod for the proposal to use amenity space plots for healthcare purposes. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)
By HT Correspondent

A multi-speciality hospital has been proposed at Wadgaonsheri for the economically weaker section of the society. The 2,189-square meter plot is located on survey number 46/1.

The plot is reserved for amenity space which will be used for a multi-speciality hospital.

The city improvement committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a nod for the proposal to use amenity space plots for healthcare purposes.

Local corporator Shewta Khose-Galande has submitted the proposal.

She said, “The plot is surrounded by many working-class and economically weaker section of society who take advantage of PMC-run hospitals. But as there is no civic body run hospital nearby, they have to travel for long distances to take treatment. If PMC approves the multi-purpose hospital, it would benefit the citizens.”

As Covid-19 has exposed the sorry state of civic healthcare infrastructure, there are chances that the standing and general body would give a nod for the proposal. Later, PMC will have to approve funds for the same.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Monday Musings: Can drug busts prevent growing substance abuse?

20 years of GMRT: Two-day online programme organised by NCRA

Badminton coach accused of molesting minor student in Pimpri-Chinchwad, arrested

History-sheeter attacks business man in Nana peth; accused on the run
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP