close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Mumbai tourist dies after falling into gorge at Bhandardara’s Sandhan Valley

Mumbai tourist dies after falling into gorge at Bhandardara’s Sandhan Valley

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 25, 2023 06:18 AM IST

A twenty-four-year-old tourist who was visiting Sandhan Valley lost her life after she slipped and fell into a gorge at 11 am on Sunday

A twenty-four-year-old tourist who was visiting Sandhan Valley lost her life after she slipped and fell into a gorge at 11 am on Sunday.

The deceased woman identified as Aishwarya Khanvilkar was a part of a group from Mumbai which had come to Bhandardara for a long weekend. (HT PHOTO)
The deceased woman identified as Aishwarya Khanvilkar was a part of a group from Mumbai which had come to Bhandardara for a long weekend. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased woman identified as Aishwarya Khanvilkar was a part of a group from Mumbai which had come to Bhandardara for a long weekend.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She worked as a secretary at a private firm in Borivali.

“While walking on the edge of the cliff, her leg slipped and she fell at least fifteen feet into the gorge. She sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot,” said the investigation officer.

The corpse was pulled out by the police and local residents, said officials.

Praveen Datre, assistant police inspector, Rajur police station, said, “A case related to accidental death has been registered. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.”

According to the police, the area has been crowded with tourists from Mumbai and different parts of the state due to the ongoing festive season.

Police have appealed to revellers to take precautions while visiting tourist spots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out