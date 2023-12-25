Mumbai tourist dies after falling into gorge at Bhandardara’s Sandhan Valley

A twenty-four-year-old tourist who was visiting Sandhan Valley lost her life after she slipped and fell into a gorge at 11 am on Sunday. The deceased woman identified as Aishwarya Khanvilkar was a part of a group from Mumbai which had come to Bhandardara for a long weekend. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased woman identified as Aishwarya Khanvilkar was a part of a group from Mumbai which had come to Bhandardara for a long weekend.

She worked as a secretary at a private firm in Borivali.

“While walking on the edge of the cliff, her leg slipped and she fell at least fifteen feet into the gorge. She sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot,” said the investigation officer.

The corpse was pulled out by the police and local residents, said officials.

Praveen Datre, assistant police inspector, Rajur police station, said, “A case related to accidental death has been registered. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.”

According to the police, the area has been crowded with tourists from Mumbai and different parts of the state due to the ongoing festive season.

Police have appealed to revellers to take precautions while visiting tourist spots.