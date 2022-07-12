Mumbai youth feared drowned in Bhushi dam

A 19-year-old youth from Mumbai, who visited Lonavla with his friends for a picnic, is feared drowned in the Bhushi dam reservoir on Monday evening, officials said.

According to his friends, the youth slipped near a waterfall and fell into the dam, known as “risky” for swimming.

The Lonavla police identified the youth as Sahil Saroj (19), from Vile Parle.

According to officials, Saroj is a student of third-year BCom. He had come with a group of around 250 students along with teachers of a private class.

The group arrived in four buses and visited the Bhushi dam, which started overflowing last week after heavy rainfall in the region. By around 6:30 pm, the police received a call informing them about the drowning incident.

The police team reached the spot and till the time of going to press, efforts were on to search Saroj with the help of local groups.

Senior police inspector Sitaram Dubal said, two members of the group, including Saroj, went inside 1-2 kilometres in a jungle area which is prohibited for tourists. “Saroj with his friend were at the top of a waterfall located behind the dam when he slipped, fell and is feared drowned. His friends returned and informed the teacher.”

A search operation was underway with the help of local trekking groups.

Bhushi dam, which fills up after the onset of monsoon, annually attracts a large number of tourists from Pune and Mumbai. Despite repeated warnings after several deaths at Bhushi dam, many picnic-goers often turn a blind eye to the risk involved in entering the water.

The administration has erected warning signboards to discourage enthusiastic tourists from venturing into the water