Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper likely to run via Pune-Solapur

The much-awaited Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper is likely to operate via the Pune-Solapur route, putting to rest weeks of speculation over its alignment. “We have almost finalised the Pune-Solapur alignment for the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper after evaluating operational and passenger demand factors. The train is expected to be introduced within the next few weeks,” a senior railway board official said.

In recent weeks, there were discussions within railway circles about routing the train via Miraj and Hubballi, triggering concerns among passengers from Pune and Solapur who feared losing direct connectivity to the high-speed sleeper service. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Railway sources said that the alignment was finalised after assessing operational feasibility, passenger demand and route efficiency. In recent weeks, there were discussions within railway circles about routing the train via Miraj and Hubballi, triggering concerns among passengers from Pune and Solapur who feared losing direct connectivity to the high-speed sleeper service.

According to officials, routing the train through Miraj could have created operational constraints and may not have generated the expected passenger response. The Pune-Solapur corridor, meanwhile, continues to witness strong demand for premium, long-distance travel between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Officials believe the finalised route will benefit passengers travelling between Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru.

Sachin Alande, a Pune-based frequent rail passenger, said, “We were worried that the train might be diverted via the Miraj route, which would have increased travel time for passengers from Pune and Solapur. The decision to run the Vande Bharat Sleeper through Pune is a major relief and will benefit thousands of regular travellers.”

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{{^usCountry}} The railway board has also finalised key operational and ticketing norms for the service. Unlike conventional long-distance trains, passengers travelling on RAC (reservation against cancellation) or waiting-list tickets will not be allowed to board. Only confirmed ticket-holders will be permitted entry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The railway board has also finalised key operational and ticketing norms for the service. Unlike conventional long-distance trains, passengers travelling on RAC (reservation against cancellation) or waiting-list tickets will not be allowed to board. Only confirmed ticket-holders will be permitted entry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In another significant change, passengers will have to pay a minimum fare equivalent to 400 kilometres of travel, even if the actual distance travelled is shorter. Railway officials said that the move is aimed at maintaining the premium positioning and operational viability of the service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another significant change, passengers will have to pay a minimum fare equivalent to 400 kilometres of travel, even if the actual distance travelled is shorter. Railway officials said that the move is aimed at maintaining the premium positioning and operational viability of the service. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ticket fares are expected to be around 20% higher than Rajdhani Express fares. Charges have been fixed on a per-kilometre basis, excluding GST. For a distance of 1,000 kilometres, third AC passengers are expected to pay around ₹2,400 at ₹2.40 per kilometre; while second AC fares are likely to be around ₹3,100 at ₹3.10 per kilometre. First AC passengers may have to pay nearly ₹3,800 at ₹3.80 per kilometre. In comparison, Rajdhani Express fares for the same distance currently range between ₹2,100 and ₹2,140 for third AC, ₹2,850 and ₹2,910 for second AC, and ₹3,530 and ₹3,600 for first AC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ticket fares are expected to be around 20% higher than Rajdhani Express fares. Charges have been fixed on a per-kilometre basis, excluding GST. For a distance of 1,000 kilometres, third AC passengers are expected to pay around ₹2,400 at ₹2.40 per kilometre; while second AC fares are likely to be around ₹3,100 at ₹3.10 per kilometre. First AC passengers may have to pay nearly ₹3,800 at ₹3.80 per kilometre. In comparison, Rajdhani Express fares for the same distance currently range between ₹2,100 and ₹2,140 for third AC, ₹2,850 and ₹2,910 for second AC, and ₹3,530 and ₹3,600 for first AC. {{/usCountry}}

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