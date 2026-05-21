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Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper likely to run via Pune-Solapur

Railway sources said that the alignment was finalised after assessing operational feasibility, passenger demand and route efficiency

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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The much-awaited Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper is likely to operate via the Pune-Solapur route, putting to rest weeks of speculation over its alignment. “We have almost finalised the Pune-Solapur alignment for the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper after evaluating operational and passenger demand factors. The train is expected to be introduced within the next few weeks,” a senior railway board official said.

In recent weeks, there were discussions within railway circles about routing the train via Miraj and Hubballi, triggering concerns among passengers from Pune and Solapur who feared losing direct connectivity to the high-speed sleeper service. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Railway sources said that the alignment was finalised after assessing operational feasibility, passenger demand and route efficiency. In recent weeks, there were discussions within railway circles about routing the train via Miraj and Hubballi, triggering concerns among passengers from Pune and Solapur who feared losing direct connectivity to the high-speed sleeper service.

According to officials, routing the train through Miraj could have created operational constraints and may not have generated the expected passenger response. The Pune-Solapur corridor, meanwhile, continues to witness strong demand for premium, long-distance travel between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Officials believe the finalised route will benefit passengers travelling between Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru.

Sachin Alande, a Pune-based frequent rail passenger, said, “We were worried that the train might be diverted via the Miraj route, which would have increased travel time for passengers from Pune and Solapur. The decision to run the Vande Bharat Sleeper through Pune is a major relief and will benefit thousands of regular travellers.”

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper likely to run via Pune-Solapur
Home / Cities / Pune / Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper likely to run via Pune-Solapur
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