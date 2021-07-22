Mumbai-Pune rail traffic disrupted due to rain triggered landslide

Heavy rains since Wednesday night led to suspension of several local and long-distance trains on the Mumbai-Pune section due to accumulation of mud and stones on the tracks, apart from the damage caused by a landslide.

A landslide were reported on the Mumbai-Pune railway route between Monkey Hill and Palsadhari section around 3 am on Thursday, leading to cancellation, diversion and short termination of several trains by the Central Railway (CR), officials said.

Mud with huge rocks rolled over the railway tracks at one place and the soil under the tracks at some spots was washed away while power supply lines snapped at a few points on the section, bringing the trains to a halt.

“There has been a landslide in the Lonavla Ghat section and the trains between the two cities (Mumbai and Pune) including Deccan Express train, Superfast special train have been cancelled while other trains have been short terminated. Railways are working on clearing the mud from the tracks and repair works are going on in full speed,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Meanwhile Konark Express train was terminated Thursday morning at Lonavala railway station due to the land slide. Around 700 passengers de-boarded at Lonavla station and they were being counselled to head to their destinations by road if they didn’t wish to wait for the movement of trains to restart on the section.