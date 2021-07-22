Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Mumbai-Pune rail traffic disrupted due to rain triggered landslide
pune news

Mumbai-Pune rail traffic disrupted due to rain triggered landslide

Mud with huge rocks rolled over the railway tracks at one place and the soil under the tracks at some spots was washed away while power supply lines snapped at a few points on the section, bringing the trains to a halt.
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Railways are working on clearing the mud from the tracks and repair works are going on in full speed. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)

Heavy rains since Wednesday night led to suspension of several local and long-distance trains on the Mumbai-Pune section due to accumulation of mud and stones on the tracks, apart from the damage caused by a landslide.

A landslide were reported on the Mumbai-Pune railway route between Monkey Hill and Palsadhari section around 3 am on Thursday, leading to cancellation, diversion and short termination of several trains by the Central Railway (CR), officials said.

Mud with huge rocks rolled over the railway tracks at one place and the soil under the tracks at some spots was washed away while power supply lines snapped at a few points on the section, bringing the trains to a halt.

“There has been a landslide in the Lonavla Ghat section and the trains between the two cities (Mumbai and Pune) including Deccan Express train, Superfast special train have been cancelled while other trains have been short terminated. Railways are working on clearing the mud from the tracks and repair works are going on in full speed,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Meanwhile Konark Express train was terminated Thursday morning at Lonavala railway station due to the land slide. Around 700 passengers de-boarded at Lonavla station and they were being counselled to head to their destinations by road if they didn’t wish to wait for the movement of trains to restart on the section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP