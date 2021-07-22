Home / Cities / Pune News / Mumbai-Pune rail traffic disrupted due to rain triggered landslide
Railways are working on clearing the mud from the tracks and repair works are going on in full speed. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Railways are working on clearing the mud from the tracks and repair works are going on in full speed. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
pune news

Mumbai-Pune rail traffic disrupted due to rain triggered landslide

Mud with huge rocks rolled over the railway tracks at one place and the soil under the tracks at some spots was washed away while power supply lines snapped at a few points on the section, bringing the trains to a halt.
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 03:50 PM IST

Heavy rains since Wednesday night led to suspension of several local and long-distance trains on the Mumbai-Pune section due to accumulation of mud and stones on the tracks, apart from the damage caused by a landslide.

A landslide were reported on the Mumbai-Pune railway route between Monkey Hill and Palsadhari section around 3 am on Thursday, leading to cancellation, diversion and short termination of several trains by the Central Railway (CR), officials said.

Mud with huge rocks rolled over the railway tracks at one place and the soil under the tracks at some spots was washed away while power supply lines snapped at a few points on the section, bringing the trains to a halt.

“There has been a landslide in the Lonavla Ghat section and the trains between the two cities (Mumbai and Pune) including Deccan Express train, Superfast special train have been cancelled while other trains have been short terminated. Railways are working on clearing the mud from the tracks and repair works are going on in full speed,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.


Meanwhile Konark Express train was terminated Thursday morning at Lonavala railway station due to the land slide. Around 700 passengers de-boarded at Lonavla station and they were being counselled to head to their destinations by road if they didn’t wish to wait for the movement of trains to restart on the section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.