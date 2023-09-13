Murder accused dies at Sassoon hospital

Pune: The prime accused in murder of Garwa Hotel owner Ramdas Akhade passed away while undergoing treatment at Sassoon hospital on Wednesday.

According to the police, Khedekar was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital between January 24, 2023 and February 4, 2023.

Balasaheb Jaywant Khedekar, 59, facing trial for the murder of Akhade, was booked for murder, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges and granted judicial custody since August 4, 2021.

According to the police, Khedekar was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital between January 24, 2023 and February 4, 2023. He suffered a paralytic stroke due to high blood pressure on September 10 and was admitted to ward number 3 in Sassoon hospital. The family of the accused have been informed and a magisterial inquiry into the incident has been initiated.

Dr Dhananjay Oghale, medical officer at Sassoon General Hospital, declared the accused dead at around 3:30 am on Wednesday.

According to the police, Khedekar was the owner of Hotel Ashoka. Assailants came on two-wheelers and attacked Akhade with weapons when he was sitting in front of his hotel Garwa on the Pune-Solapur Road on July 18, 2021, over business rivalry. Akhade was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to injuries.

The accused was arrested from Gandhi Chowk in Latur on July 24. In August 2021, Pune city police invoked MCOCA against Khedekar and his associates.

