Murder accused flees from Sassoon hospital, caught within 3 hours by Pune police

PUNE A man in judicial custody in a murder case fled from Sassoon General Hospital on Tuesday while undergoing treatment and was caught within three hours by Pune city police.

The man has been identified as Kishor Atmaram Shirsath (30), a resident of Lakshminagar in Yerawada.

The man was brought to the hospital and was discharged from the medical intensive care unit (MICU) ward on Tuesday morning after treatment.

“He made up a reason to visit the bathroom and in the toilet of MICU ward of the Sassoon hospital, he removed the glasses from the window and locked the door from inside and fled from the window before jumping from the second-floor toilet,” read a statement from Bund Garden police station officials.

He was found at 1:15pm at Indraprasth garden in Lakshminagar area of Yerawada.

A case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bund Garden police station.

