MVA likely to declare nominees for Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls on Sunday

As MVA coalition is yet to decide who would be contesting from where among the three parties, BJP has declared a list of the candidates for both the seats.

The meeting of senior MVA leaders held on Friday remained inconclusive. It was decided that the top leadership of all the three parties would decide and declare the decision on Saturday but that did not happen either.

“It is likely that NCP will be contesting from Chinchwad whereas Congress to fight from Kasba Peth and Shiv Sena will support both the parties,” said a senior MVA leader, requesting anonymity.

Ajit Pawar said, “All parties want to contest elections and they also have the right to make a claim on the seat but the final decision will be taken by leadership of all three parties.”

The MVA’s decision is likely to be declared by Sunday as February 7 is the last day for filing nominations.

Congress party’s state unit head Nana Patole said, “Kasba Peth constituency has been traditionally with the congress party. We have six willing candidates and the party will announce the official candidate soon.”

Ravindra Dhangekar is the most likely candidate, who had previously contested on a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ticket against current MP Girish Bapat. He boasts good support from voters in the area.

Dhangekar is a three-time corporator in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and had defeated BJP’s senior leader Ganesh Bidkar in the last municipal elections.

For the Chinchwad bypoll seat, the NCP was pondering offering candidature to late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap’s family members. But as BJP announced Jagtap’s wife Ashwini as a candidate, the NCP might opt for either Rahul Kalate or Nana Kate to contest the elections.

Sources say that the MVA might pull out of the bypolls from Chinchwad and instead could focus on winning the Kasba Peth seat.

