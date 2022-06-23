Naked, hanging wires pose threat to Pune residents

Pune: With the arrival of monsoon season, the uncovered live electric wires hanging from electricity poles, in streets and roads, are posing a serious threat to residents. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has received complaints about naked and exposed wires in their localities.

Open electric wires on the ground, open junctions and fuse boxes are inviting danger to residents

Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, “Overhead wires need to be guarded to prevent electrocution. This problem is seen more in slum and peth areas. One major issue in relation to this problem is that people do not know whom to complain when they come across issues related to wires.”

MSEDCL, in a circular dated June 17, informed citizens that they should inform the authority using the WhatsApp numbers 7875767123 (Haveli, Mulshi, Velhe, Maval, Khed, Junnar, Ambegaon) and 7875768074 (Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Shirur, Bhor, Purandar) introduced to deal with the issue. The power utility also has a 24-hours tollfree number. It also issued a circular sharing precautions that need to be taken to protect themselves during rains.

An MSEDCL officer on condition of anonymity said, “Whenever a complaint is received, the area incharge is alerted to verify and address the complaint.”