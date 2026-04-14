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Nandoshi hospital renamed as Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences

The decision was announced on Monday by the board of trustees of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, which had earlier planned to name the facility solely after Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:34 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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In a tribute to two of India’s most celebrated musical icons, the proposed hospital project at Nandoshi on Sinhagad Road has been renamed the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences.

The renaming follows the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale (in pic) on April 12. (HT)

The decision was announced on Monday by the board of trustees of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, which had earlier planned to name the facility solely after Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. The renaming follows the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale on April 12.

The project will begin with a 1,000-bed super-speciality surgical hospital in its first phase. In subsequent phases, the trust plans to set up dedicated facilities for rehabilitation and psychiatry, along with a museum on Lata Mangeshkar’s life and legacy.

According to officials, the foundation stone-laying ceremony scheduled for April 16 will now also include a condolence meeting in Asha Bhosale’s honour.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, will attend the event as chief guests. It will be presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, with members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosale families also expected to be present.

According to Kelkar, the first phase will include 22.5 lakh square feet of construction, with a 1000-bed surgical super speciality hospital.

 
asha bhosale lata mangeshkar
Home / Cities / Pune / Nandoshi hospital renamed as Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences
Home / Cities / Pune / Nandoshi hospital renamed as Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences
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